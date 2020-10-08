Dodgers manager thinks Manny Machado-Brusdar Graterol beef is over

Manny Machado and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol got into it during Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday night following Cody Bellinger’s incredible catch, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts does not think the bad blood will carry over into Game 3.

Bellinger made an amazing catch to rob San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of a go-ahead 2-run home run in the seventh inning. Graterol was understandably thrilled that Bellinger bailed him out, and he celebrated by tossing his glove and hat toward the Dodgers dugout.

Machado took exception to the celebration and said something to Graterol. The right-hander responded by sarcastically waving and blowing a kiss at Machado, who responded with a bunch of profanity. You can see the video here.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts downplayed the exchange and said he does not think it will linger into Game 3.

“Obviously it’s a big play. We all know Brusdar is very emotional, and he just kind of was caught up in the moment and was really celebrating Cody’s play,” Roberts said, via Eric Stephen of True Blue LA. “Manny took exception to it, and that was it. I think it’s over.”

Machado belted a home run earlier in the game and tossed his bat, which Mookie Betts referenced in a postgame interview. Machado has also been involved in plenty of controversy during his career, including when he was with the Dodgers. No one is going to apologize to him for celebrating.