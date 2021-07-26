Report: Dodgers players do not want Trevor Bauer back

Trevor Bauer is away from the Los Angeles Dodgers on administrative leave. He may not end up returning to the team.

Bauer was placed on paid leave by MLB on July 2 as the league investigates assault allegations the pitcher faces. Bauer is also being investigated by Pasadena, Calif. police for possible felony assault. MLB has continued to extend his administrative leave period.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Times’ Mike DiGiovanna wrote an article on the Bauer situation. In his story, DiGiovanna reported that a “majority of (Dodgers) players do not want Bauer back under any circumstances.”

DiGiovanna did not specify his sources but said they were people with “knowledge of Dodgers clubhouse dynamics.”

Larry Brown Sports cannot confirm the sentiment among Dodgers players regarding Bauer. However, this tidbit of information leaking to DiGiovanna seems indicative of something else. The Dodgers likely want to prepare the public for the reality that Bauer will not be returning to the team.

The Dodgers began to distance themselves from Bauer in the days following the allegations being reported. They are likely to part ways with Bauer regardless of the outcome of the criminal case.

There was a small but vocal part of the Dodgers’ fan base that opposed the Bauer signing in the first place due to his political and social media history. Regardless of whether or not they are truthful, the allegations are enough to further cement to those fans that Bauer should not be on the team.

At minimum, the Dodgers would receive bad publicity by keeping Bauer on the team, which is something they do not seem interested in doing.

Bauer’s civil hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court was moved to Aug. 2 after his legal team requested more time to prepare a defense.