Trevor Bauer accuser provides graphic details and photos of alleged assault

The woman accusing Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer of assault provided photo evidence and graphic details in a 67-page document filed as part of a restraining order.

The document, obtained by Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang of The Athletic, includes allegations of two separate assaults, and the woman alleged that Bauer strangled her to the point of losing consciousness multiple times. She adds that the encounters, which began consensually, also included Bauer punching her in the face, vagina, and buttocks, and also sticking his fingers down her throat. In one of the incidents, she alleges that Bauer penetrated her anally while she was unconscious, which she never consented to.

Medical notes provided also state that the woman suffered “significant head and facial trauma.” A hearing is scheduled for July 23 to give Bauer and his camp the opportunity to respond to the allegations.

“I agreed to have consensual sex; however, I did not agree or consent to what he did next,” the woman says. “I did not agree to be sexually assaulted.”

The report from The Athletic contains a number of other graphic details. There are also descriptors of the photos, which depict the woman with a visibly bruised and swollen face, a bloody lip, scratches to her face, and a swollen jaw. Also presented to the court is her account of a recorded conversation she had with Bauer with the assistance of the Pasadena Police Department in which Bauer admitted to repeatedly punching her in the buttocks before trying to change the topic when she stated she had not consented to that.

Bauer, the reigning NL Cy Young winner, has denied the allegations, with his camp claiming to have messages proving the encounters were wholly consensual. The Dodgers have confirmed they are aware of the allegations, and MLB is currently investigating.