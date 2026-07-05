Dodgers prospect debuts on same day his sister, stepmother were found dead in earthquake

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. played through personal tragedy to make his MLB debut.

Alfonzo took his very first at bat as a big-leaguer on Sunday against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. What was supposed to be a celebratory moment was marred by misfortune, as Alfonzo learned earlier in the day that his sister, Eliana, and stepmother, Patricia, were confirmed to be among more than 3,000 casualties of an earthquake in his native Venezuela.

Alfonzo received a standing ovation from the Dodger faithful as he stepped up to the plate for the first time in the bottom of the 3rd inning.

Dodgers fans give a standing ovation to Eliezer Alfonzo, who is making his MLB debut on the day it was reported his sister and stepmother were killed by the Venezuelan earthquakes



Sending all our love to the Alfonzo family 💙 pic.twitter.com/vrb9DuzHT7 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 6, 2026

Eliana and Patricia had been reported missing since two massive quakes struck northwestern and central Venezuela on June 24. Before Sunday’s confirmation, Eliezer had been holding out hope that they would be found. He spoke about the experience of playing through tragedy after the game.

“Honestly, it was a little difficult, but at the same time, thanking God always for everything,” Alfonzo told reporters in Spanish after the 5-2 loss, via MLB.com’s Sonja Chen.

“What happened, unfortunately, is out of my hands and part of life. Only God knows why they happen. I went out there to honor my sister and my stepmother and give my best in a difficult moment. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get the win, but you have to keep moving forward.”

Alfonzo and fellow Venezuelan Miguel Rojas honored the deceased with messages on their caps during the game.

Dodgers catcher Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. is making his MLB debut on the same day that it was reported his sister and stepmother were found dead from the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela



Alfonzo and fellow Venezuelan Miguel Rojas are honoring them with messages on their hats 💙 pic.twitter.com/ax5yc6WHOC — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 6, 2026

Alfonzo went 0-for-2 in his two at-bats before being pinch-hit for in the bottom of the 7th inning.