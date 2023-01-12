Dodgers reunite with former shortstop in trade

After a second straight winter of losing their starting shortstop (first Corey Seager and now Trea Turner), the Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing back one of their homegrown players to play the position in 2023.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Dodgers were deep in talks with the Miami Marlins on a trade for shortstop Miguel Rojas. Bob Nightengale of USA Today confirmed that the deal was finished and that the Marlins are receiving infield prospect Jacob Amaya in return.

Rojas, who turns 34 next month, is set to earn $4.5 million in 2023, which is the final year of his contract. After going undrafted, Rojas was signed by the Dodgers as a free agent in 2012 and made his MLB debut with them in 2014. But the Dodgers dealt him to the Marlins after that season (with Dan Haren and Dee Gordon) in a trade that netted them Austin Barnes, Enrique “Kiké” Hernandez, Andrew Heaney, and Chris Hatcher.

Now Rojas, who hit .236 with six home runs and 36 RBIs last season, is back in Los Angeles. Ardaya notes that Rojas could become the Dodgers’ everyday shortstop, which would allow Gavin Lux to stay at second base and open up time in the outfield for Chris Taylor. That may then, in turn, create a more consistent role for this notable power hitter the Dodgers recently signed.