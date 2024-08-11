 Skip to main content
Dodgers lose yet another pitcher to season-ending injury

August 11, 2024
by Grey Papke
A Dodgers hat in the dugout

Aug 16, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of Los Angeles Dodgers hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to lose an inordinate amount of pitchers to serious injuries, with another of the team’s starters lost for the year.

Manager Dave Roberts announced Sunday that River Ryan, who pitched 4.2 innings Saturday, will miss the remainder of the season with an elbow issue. The nature of the injury was not clear, with Roberts saying the team is still determining its next course of action.

Ryan was not necessarily supposed to pitch in the majors this year, but injuries forced the Dodgers’ hand. One of baseball’s top pitching prospects, he was highly impressive in four starts, striking out 18 in 20.1 innings with a 1.33 ERA.

The Dodgers have rarely had a full complement of healthy pitchers this season. Their rotation is closer to full health than it has been in a while, but now cracks are appearing in the bullpen as well.

Los Angeles DodgersRiver Ryan
