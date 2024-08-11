Dodgers lose yet another pitcher to season-ending injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to lose an inordinate amount of pitchers to serious injuries, with another of the team’s starters lost for the year.

Manager Dave Roberts announced Sunday that River Ryan, who pitched 4.2 innings Saturday, will miss the remainder of the season with an elbow issue. The nature of the injury was not clear, with Roberts saying the team is still determining its next course of action.

Ryan was not necessarily supposed to pitch in the majors this year, but injuries forced the Dodgers’ hand. One of baseball’s top pitching prospects, he was highly impressive in four starts, striking out 18 in 20.1 innings with a 1.33 ERA.

The Dodgers have rarely had a full complement of healthy pitchers this season. Their rotation is closer to full health than it has been in a while, but now cracks are appearing in the bullpen as well.