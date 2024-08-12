Dodgers make big move with Mookie Betts

The Los Angeles Dodgers are starting to get some of their weapons back.

The Dodgers on Monday activated Mookie Betts from the injured list. Betts had been out since suffering a broken hand after being hit by a pitch in a June 16 game.

The Dodgers had previously said that Betts would play in the outfield upon his return to the team, which seems to end the experiment of playing the former AL MVP primarily in the infield.

In order to make room on the active roster for Betts, the Dodgers designated utilityman Amed Rosario for assignment.

Rosario had just been added by the Dodgers two weeks ago.

Miguel Rojas will likely see the majority of the action at shortstop, with Gavin Lux taking care of second base.

Betts is batting .304 with an .892 OPS this season. He had 10 home runs and 9 stolen bases in 72 games prior to his injury.