Dodgers lose another starting pitcher to season-ending injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers have struggled to keep their pitching staff healthy this season, and problems arose again on Friday on that front.

Starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin was lit up by the Miami Marlins on Friday, giving up 10 runs in 3.1 innings. One day later, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Gonsolin was headed for the injured list with an elbow problem, and unlikely to pitch again in 2023.

Dave Roberts said it’s unlikely Tony Gonsolin, who will be going on the injured list with an elbow issue, will be back this year. — Rowan Kavner (@RowanKavner) August 19, 2023

Gonsolin had a 4.98 ERA in 20 starts on the season, though the numbers were certainly inflated by Friday’s poor outing. That is a far cry from his contribution in 2022, which saw him go 16-1 with a 2.14 ERA in 24 starts.

The Dodgers did just get Clayton Kershaw back from injury and added Lance Lynn at the trade deadline, but Dustin May is out for the season and there is no firm return date for Walker Buehler. They were also rebuffed in their attempts to add another starter at the deadline. They are still likely on their way to an NL West title, but their pitching depth is definitely being tested.