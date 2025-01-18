Dodgers could still sign 1 All-Star pitcher in free agency?

The Los Angeles Dodgers may not be done trying to beat the rest of Major League Baseball into submission.

The defending champion Dodgers continued their victory lap on Friday by winning the sweepstakes for Japanese pitching phenom Roki Sasaki. The 23-year-old Sasaki now joins an offseason haul for the Dodgers that already included the additions of Blake Snell, Michael Conforto, and Hyeseong Kim as well as new deals for Teoscar Hernandez and Tommy Edman.

But in an appearance on AM 570 in Los Angeles after the Sasaki news broke, David Vassegh of SportsNet LA revealed that the Dodgers’ latest spending spree might not be over just yet.

“Don’t rule out Tanner Scott,” said Vassegh. “Sasaki signing an international minor-league contract does not take up a 40-man roster spot. The Dodgers are at 39 [men] right now. That is a spot for a Major League reliever, which the Dodgers are on the record as saying they are looking for, and Tanner Scott is the best on the market right now.”

David Vassegh on Dodgers and Tanner Scott pic.twitter.com/33VCul9dJa — steven | LAD (2024 World Series Champs) (@brokeboysteven_) January 18, 2025

The left-hander Scott, 30, is the indeed the top remaining reliever on the free agent market. He was an All-Star in 2024 (splitting time between the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres) and posted a microscopic 1.75 ERA with 84 strikeouts over 72 total appearances.

Several weeks ago, the Dodgers were already linked to Scott in free agent rumors, which is interesting given Scott’s history with Shohei Ohtani. Even with all of the spending that the Dodgers have (again) done this winter, it looks like the eight-year veteran Scott is still very much in play for them.