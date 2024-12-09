Dodgers could sign notable Shohei Ohtani foe?

The Los Angeles Dodgers may be trying to take one of Shohei Ohtani’s biggest matchup problems off the board.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Dodgers are interested in signing 2024 MLB All-Star closer Tanner Scott. Ardaya notes that the Dodgers could still factor into the top of the free agent market for relievers and are also eyeing two-time Milwaukee Brewers All-Star closer Devin Williams.

The 30-year-old Scott would be a particularly interesting addition for the Dodgers. As a lefty, he has historically given Ohtani fits in their matchups against each other, especially after being traded into the division from the Miami Marlins to the San Diego Padres last summer. Ohtani is just 1/12 (.083) with seven strikeouts in his career against Scott. That includes a golden sombrero against Scott (0-for-4 with four strikeouts) when the Dodgers and Padres played in the NLDS this past season.

The defending champion Dodgers just brought back a noteworthy longtime reliever on a new deal earlier this week. But they will apparently continue to be aggressive with their bullpen, including with a potential run at Scott, who had a sub-2.00 ERA overall last year with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.