Dodgers make another huge addition with All-Star pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers are intent on continuing their reign of terror over Major League Baseball, and they have spent big on yet another free agent.

Relief pitcher Tanner Scott agreed to a 4-year, $72 million deal with the Dodgers on Sunday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Scott was the best reliever remaining on the free-agent market. The left-hander made his first All-Star appearance last season. Scott had a 1.75 ERA with 84 strikeouts over 72 total appearances in time split between the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres.

The 30-year-old Scott also posted an impressive 2.31 ERA in 74 appearances with the Marlins in 2023.

Scott is the latest of several huge free-agent signings for the Dodgers, who have also added Blake Snell, Michael Conforto, and Hyeseong Kim this offseason. As if that were not enough, L.A. also re-signed Teoscar Hernandez and Tommy Edman and won the sweepstakes for the top prospect on the international market last week.

Coming off their second World Series win since 2020, the Dodgers have more than proven that they are in no way content with their recent accomplishments.