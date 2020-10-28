Dodgers were thrilled when Blake Snell was pulled from game

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ reactions to Blake Snell being removed from Game 6 of the World Series tell you all you need to know about Kevin Cash’s mistake.

The Tampa Bay Rays manager pulled Snell from a 2-hit shutout in the sixth inning all because he allowed a hit to Austin Barnes. The move was one of the worst decisions in World Series history.

Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger said he was “shocked” by the move. He also chuckled about it during his postgame interview with FOX.

Cody Bellinger has a chuckle over Kevin Cash lifting Blake Snell in the sixth. pic.twitter.com/JeCgsrg3Wd — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) October 28, 2020

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he was happy.

"I was pretty happy" when Kevin Cash removed Blake Snell, Dave Roberts said. "Mookie looked at me with a little smile. We were all excited that Snell was out of the game." — J.P. Hoornstra (@jphoornstra) October 28, 2020

Mookie Betts, who was due to face Snell next, said he felt he could breathe again and was relieved.

“I think at that point I was like, ‘I got a chance.’ Snell was rolling. He was tough,” Betts told FOX.

Betts ended up doubling off Nick Anderson. The team scored on a wild pitch and then a fielder’s choice to take a 2-1 lead in the game. They won 3-1 to clinch the championship.

Tampa Bay lost all the momentum and never recovered from the mistake, much like what happened in last year’s World Series.

Cash’s blunder cannot possibly be understated. What was he thinking?

