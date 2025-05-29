Dodgers trade for former All-Star reliever

The Los Angeles Dodgers are not resting when it comes to trying to further improve their roster.

The Dodgers are close to acquiring former All-Star reliever Alexis Diaz from the Cincinnati Reds, according to multiple reports. Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that the Dodgers are parting with pitcher Mike Villani, a 2024 13th-round draft pick, to land Diaz.

Diaz broke into the league in 2022 and posted two outstanding seasons, including an All-Star nod in 2023. Over his first 131 MLB innings, he struck out 169 and posted a 2.47 ERA.

Since then, consistency has eluded Diaz, as his strikeout rate fell noticeably in 2024. He opened this season by allowing four home runs and eight earned runs in six innings, and was ultimately demoted to the minors. The Dodgers obviously think they can help him recover the form that made him such a promising reliever during his first two seasons.

Despite heavily investing in the bullpen during the offseason, the Dodgers’ bullpen ERA is a modest 3.98, good for 17th in the league. That is not bad, but they likely hoped for better, which may be a motivator for this trade.