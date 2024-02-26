 Skip to main content
Dodgers decide to trade away recent offensive addition

February 26, 2024
by Darryn Albert
A Dodgers hat in the dugout

Aug 16, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of Los Angeles Dodgers hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers are ending one player’s tenure with them after [checks notes] ten weeks.

Juan Toribio of MLB.com reported Monday that the Dodgers are trading recently-acquired center fielder Manuel Margot to the Minnesota Twins. Minnesota is sending back 21-year-old shortstop Noah Miller in exchange for Margot, Jon Heyman of the New York Post adds.

The righty-hitting Margot, 29, batted .269 with a .693 OPS over the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays. The Dodgers had just landed Margot in December as a part of their trade with the Rays for starter Tyler Glasnow.

In Miller, the Dodgers now get back the No. 36 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft and one who had eight homers, 60 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases in High-A ball last season. Meanwhile, the Twins add a veteran contact hitter in Margot who continues on their underrated winter of additions.

