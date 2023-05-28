Domingo German plans to make changes after foreign substance suspension

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German admitted he will have to make changes in the aftermath of his recent ejection for using a foreign substance.

German told reporters Sunday that he would likely use less rosin going forward in light of his recent ejection, which had prompted umpire James Hoye to say German had “the stickiest hand I’ve ever felt.”

“You have to do something different because what I did before got me ejected from the game,” German said through an interpreter, via Larry Fleisher of the Associated Press. “Probably go back to previous years before where I used it way less.”

German’s change is probably overdue. Even before his ejection, he had raised some suspicion over another foreign substance check that took place in a previous game. Even if he was simply using rosin, he was apparently using much more of it than umpires are willing to tolerate, and was doing so consistently.

German has a 3.75 ERA in nine starts for the Yankees this season, posting a 2-3 record.