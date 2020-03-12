Donovan Mitchell’s dad, a Mets executive, also being tested for coronavirus

Donovan Mitchell’s positive test for coronavirus is creating implications for other professional sports leagues beyond just the NBA.

Mitchell’s father, the director of player relations and community engagement for the New York Mets, is also being tested for the disease, the team said in a statement on Thursday.

“We have been in regular communication with medical professionals and public health authorities over the past several weeks. When news surfaced [Wednesday] night of the situation involving the Utah Jazz, we immediately contacted Donovan Mitchell Sr. to advise him to not report at our facility this morning,” said the statement, per Joel Sherman of The New York Post.

“Upon learning today that his son, Donovan Mitchell Jr., tested positive for the Coronavirus, we brought that fact to the attention of our medical team, who recommended, as a precautionary measure, that Donovan Sr. be tested, and we are making those arrangements,” the statement continued. “We will continue to closely monitor the situation and the medical staff will advise us if any additional testing becomes advisable.”

Sherman adds that Mitchell Sr attended his son’s game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Mar. 4. Mitchell Sr then returned to Florida and has been regularly working at the Mets’ spring complex since.

The younger Mitchell offered this update about his health after his positive test, and now the other concern is about those who may have come into close contact with him.