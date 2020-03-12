Donovan Mitchell shares update following positive coronavirus test

Donovan Mitchell is the second NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, and the Utah Jazz star took to social media on Thursday to thank fans for their concern.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Mitchell did not reveal much about his health but said he will be following the advice of medical professionals. He also stressed the importance of people behaving responsibly and respecting the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them,” Mitchell wrote.

All Jazz players and staff members were tested after center Rudy Gobert tested positive for Coronavirus on Wednesday night, and Mitchell was the only positive aside from Gobert. Gobert had previously made light of the coronavirus situation by touching microphones and recorders in a mocking fashion, and some of his teammates were said to be bothered by the behavior.

The NBA has suspended the remainder of its regular season indefinitely.