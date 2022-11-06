Video: Dusty Baker does beer luge after winning World Series

Dusty Baker finally won his first World Series title as a manager on Saturday and he celebrated it in grand style.

The Houston Astros’ Twitter account shared video of Baker celebrating in the clubhouse after the team’s 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6. Baker was shown drinking from a beer luge and clearly having the time of his life.

sWeet taste of victory. pic.twitter.com/v7cXNJCwUL — Houston Astros (@astros) November 6, 2022

You can hardly blame Dusty for going nuts like this. After all, he had been the winningest manager to never win a title prior to Saturday’s triumph. Oh, and props to whoever had the custom beer luge set up for the clubhouse, too.

Baker spent the night making the most of his long-awaited championship. He seemed pretty overwhelmed even before he got into the clubhouse, too.