 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, August 12, 2022

Dusty Baker reminisces about days of amphetamines in MLB

August 12, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Dusty Baker smiling

Jan 30, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Dusty Baker speaks after being announced as the Houston Astros manager during a press conference at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros are in prime position to cruise to a playoff spot with less than two months remaining in the regular season, but the grind is starting to get to them like any other team. Manager Dusty Baker remembers a time when there was an easy way to address that.

Baker was asked on Thursday about players getting worn down late in the year. He joked that there were “mother’s little helpers” to help with those issues back when he played.

While some people may not like the comment, Baker was speaking the truth. The 73-year-old manager was referring to the prominent use of amphetamines across Major League Baseball that spanned around four decades. Players would often mix what were referred to as “greenies” into their coffee and other drinks before games to give them a boost.

Obviously, that is not allowed anymore. Baker doesn’t actually think it should be, but no one should be surprised by the old-school remark from one of the oldest managers in baseball.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus