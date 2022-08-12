Dusty Baker reminisces about days of amphetamines in MLB

The Houston Astros are in prime position to cruise to a playoff spot with less than two months remaining in the regular season, but the grind is starting to get to them like any other team. Manager Dusty Baker remembers a time when there was an easy way to address that.

Baker was asked on Thursday about players getting worn down late in the year. He joked that there were “mother’s little helpers” to help with those issues back when he played.

Dusty Baker invoked the Rolling Stones when talking about guys getting worn down at this point of the season: "Back in our day there were mother's little helpers that were prescribed by doctors, and you can't use mother's little helpers anymore." — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) August 11, 2022

While some people may not like the comment, Baker was speaking the truth. The 73-year-old manager was referring to the prominent use of amphetamines across Major League Baseball that spanned around four decades. Players would often mix what were referred to as “greenies” into their coffee and other drinks before games to give them a boost.

Obviously, that is not allowed anymore. Baker doesn’t actually think it should be, but no one should be surprised by the old-school remark from one of the oldest managers in baseball.