Jon Gruden wears tiny mask after getting fined by NFL

Jon Gruden clearly is not a fan of having to wear a mask on the sideline during games, and it will be interesting to see how the NFL feels about whatever it is he wore on his face on Sunday.

Gruden wore a mask during the Las Vegas Raiders’ game against the New England Patriots that looked more like a G-string than a face covering.

Earlier in the game, Gruden’s mask appeared to have much more material.

Jon Gruden’s mask is literally a sleeve ripped off a T-shirt #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/SjrU58056E — Lisa Beachy (@lsbeachy) September 27, 2020

Gruden was fined $100,000 and the Raiders were fined $250,000 for his failure to wear a face covering at all times during last week’s win over the New Orleans Saints. Multiple NFL coaches have been fined for not following the mask protocol after the league issued a warning following Week 1.

A report during the offseason indicated the Raiders tricked players into thinking Gruden had contracted the coronavirus to send a message about the dangers of the illness. Gruden said recently that he actually did have COVID-19 and was annoyed by people saying he faked it.