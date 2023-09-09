Dusty Baker responds to rumor about Chas McCormick

The Houston Astros are battling for the division lead to end the season. But that’s not the only battle going on in Minute Maid Park.

The Astros’ centerfield spot remains in flux. Manager Dusty Baker has continued to split the position between Jake Meyers, Chas McCormick, and Mauricio Dubon.

Baker’s indecision has drawn the ire of some Astros faithful who believe McCormick to be the clear choice. The 6’0″ outfielder has the third-highest OPS on the team, just behind All-Stars Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez. McCormick is also far from a defensive liability.

Baker has since responded to the report from The Athletic’s Chandler Rome that suggested the 74-year-old manager has something against McCormick.

“As far as me not liking Chas, I don’t understand where that’s coming from at all. It’s caused kind of a s–tstorm out there which is unnecessary, totally unnecessary,” the Astros manager told Rome.

Baker called it “wrong” to use one of his players against him. He explained that he previously had a conversation with McCormick about the centerfield spot being up for grabs — but Baker won’t give it to him freely. Baker also said McCormick’s time on the injury list hurt his momentum to secure the spot permanently.

Baker also refuted the speculation that he has been critical of McCormick’s weight. The Astros manager stated that he wouldn’t be bringing his player banana pudding every week had there been an issue on the scale.

McCormick has played in just 95 of the Astros’ 141 games thus far this season. He has batted .289 with 20 home runs and 63 RBIs entering Friday’s contests.