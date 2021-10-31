Eddie Rosario even impressed himself with spectacular catch

Not only has Eddie Rosario been hitting like an MVP for his Atlanta Braves during the postseason, but he also brought his glove in the World Series.

Rosario made a spectacular catch during the top of the eighth inning of Game 4 on Saturday night to rob Jose Altuve. Altuve, who was 2-for-4 with a single and solo home run in the game, thought he had clubbed his second homer. But Rosario said, “not so fast, my friend.”

EDDIE ROSARIO ARE YOU SERIOUS?! pic.twitter.com/GD1LO2pNU4 — MLB (@MLB) October 31, 2021

What a catch!

The play was so good and so improbable that it even left Rosario surprised.

"What a catch." – Eddie Rosario on his catch — Gabe Burns (@GabeBurnsAJC) October 31, 2021

Had Rosario not made the catch, Altuve likely would have had a double, if not a triple. Houston had two outs in the inning, but they would have had the tying run in scoring position otherwise. That was a big uplifting play for the Braves, who already had momentum thanks to Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler.

The Braves lead the Astros 3-1 and will have a chance to win the World Series in Atlanta on Sunday.