Edwin Diaz reveals his chances of leaving the Mets

Edwin Diaz fired up
Aug 25, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts after recording a strike out to during the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field.

The New York Mets apparently face a very real danger of losing closer Edwin Diaz to free agency.

Diaz said at Thursday’s MLB Awards that his representatives have been in contact with the Mets about a new contract. The free agent reliever said the chances of him returning to the organization were roughly 50-50.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic wrote Friday that Diaz leaving the Mets is a real possibility. Diaz is hitting free agency for the first time and wants a big payday, while teams like the Toronto Blue Jays are willing to spend big and want to upgrade their bullpen.

Diaz is coming off an All-Star season that saw him post a 1.63 ERA for the Mets with 28 saves. It was the third time in six full seasons with New York that he maintained an ERA below 2.

The Mets are coming off an 83-79 finish and a late-season collapse. There is also another major free agent they may prioritize retaining. There are good reasons to question whether Diaz is completely in their plans.

