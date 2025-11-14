Edwin Diaz reveals his chances of leaving the Mets

The New York Mets apparently face a very real danger of losing closer Edwin Diaz to free agency.

Diaz said at Thursday’s MLB Awards that his representatives have been in contact with the Mets about a new contract. The free agent reliever said the chances of him returning to the organization were roughly 50-50.

Edwin Diaz, at the MLB awards in Vegas, said there have been discussions between his representation and the Mets about a new contract. He put the odds of a return to Queens at 50-50. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) November 14, 2025

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic wrote Friday that Diaz leaving the Mets is a real possibility. Diaz is hitting free agency for the first time and wants a big payday, while teams like the Toronto Blue Jays are willing to spend big and want to upgrade their bullpen.

Diaz is coming off an All-Star season that saw him post a 1.63 ERA for the Mets with 28 saves. It was the third time in six full seasons with New York that he maintained an ERA below 2.

The Mets are coming off an 83-79 finish and a late-season collapse. There is also another major free agent they may prioritize retaining. There are good reasons to question whether Diaz is completely in their plans.