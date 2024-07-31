Fans loved Elly De La Cruz’s unique accessory on basepaths

Elly De La Cruz sure knows how to play to his team’s fanbase.

The Cincinnati Reds star De La Cruz was spotted during Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Cubs wearing a very unique accessory. After reaching first base in the sixth inning, De La Cruz could be seen getting fitted with a sliding mitt of Big Red, the mascot for Western Kentucky.

Elly De La Cruz repping Big Red and WKU with his sliding mitt tonight pic.twitter.com/aSH7VxhryY — RedsCards (@RedsCardss) July 31, 2024

Fans were absolutely loving the nod to Big Red by De La Cruz.

BIG RED BASE RUNNING MITT https://t.co/63QTGLAVje — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) July 31, 2024

Elly De LA Cruz 's new sliding mitt Is WKU'S BIG RED!!! A perfect combination My favorite team

And

My Alma Mater GO BIG RED!!

GO REDS!!#WKUBIGRED pic.twitter.com/FszCT4j5ct — John Chester (@Taxfun1) July 31, 2024

That’s a Western Kentucky Big Red sliding mitt on Elly! pic.twitter.com/2NfS2MDXHk — ATBBTTR (@ATBBTTR) July 31, 2024

For most of Kentucky, the Reds are the geographically-closest MLB team. For Western Kentucky University especially, the alliance with the Reds is a natural fit since the school’s colors are red and white (and of course, their mascot is named Big Red).

As for the 22-year-old De La Cruz, a first-time MLB All-Star in 2024, he has worked hard to better connect with the fans this year. That also includes the Reds’ fans outside of the state of Ohio (such as in Kentucky).