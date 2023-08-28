 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, August 28, 2023

ESPN announcer had ultimate jinx before walk-off home run at LLWS

August 28, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read

Louis Lappe hits a walk-off home run

California won the Little League World Series on Sunday in dramatic fashion, and the team from El Segundo might want to thank ESPN’s Karl Ravech for the assist.

Ravech delivered the ultimate announcer jinx just before Louis Lappe hit a walk-off home run to lift California to a 6-5 win over Curaçao. When Lappe stepped into the batter’s box, Ravech noted that Curaçao had not allowed a home run in the entire Little League World Series. Lappe then homered on the first pitch.

The home run was the fifth of the LLWS for the 6-foot-1 Lappe, so it makes sense that he would be the first player to hit one against Curaçao. But those who believe in the announcer jinx might feel Ravech helped the United States capture its fifth straight LLWS title.

We know NFL kickers are not fans of the announcer jinx, but it worked in El Segundo’s favor there.

Article Tags

Karl RavechLittle League World Series
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus