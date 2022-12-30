Evan Longoria agrees to deal with NL West team

Evan Longoria is not finished yet with his MLB career and is joining a new team for the 2023 season.

Longoria has agreed to a one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Financial terms were not reported.

Evan Longoria to Diamondbacks. 1 year deal. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 30, 2022

Longoria figures to get regular playing time at third base for the Diamondbacks, where his glove remains solid. The 37-year-old has struggled with injuries in each of the last two years, though he has still come up with 27 home runs in 170 games combined in 2021 and 2022.

The Diamondbacks are clearly in rebuilding mode, so Longoria could wind up being a potential addition for a contender next July. In the meantime, he will have a chance to show he can stay healthy and contribute while playing in what is widely viewed as a hitter-friendly park in Chase Field.