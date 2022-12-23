Diamondbacks trade slugging outfielder to Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have added a big bat to their lineup.

The Blue Jays on Friday acquired slugging outfielder Daulton Varsho in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. Arizona landed top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel in the deal.

Moreno is Toronto’s best prospect and one of the best prospects in baseball, so the Blue Jays obviously think very highly of the 26-year-old Varsho.

Varsho had a breakout year in his third MLB season. He had 27 home runs with 74 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 151 games, though he hit just .235. Varsho is primarily an outfielder but can also play the catcher position.

We know of at least one other team that was reportedly engaged in trade talks with the D-Backs about Varsho. The issue was said to be the asking price, which we can now confirm was quite high.