Everyone made the same joke about Angels’ latest signing

The Los Angeles Angels are going Hollywood.

The MLB transaction log revealed this week that the Angels have signed infielder Cole Tucker. They are giving a minor-league contract to the 27-year-old Tucker.

Of course, Tucker has a bigger claim to fame — he is the husband of famous actress Vanessa Hudgens. That led to everyone on social media joking about Hudgens giving the Angels a boost.

The Angels signing Vanessa Hudgens is the biggest signing the franchise has made in years https://t.co/Q57S252pmG — chloe (@chloeg_13) April 12, 2024

Vanessa Hudgens gonna take the Halos to the WS — zhanos (@zaynemirza) April 12, 2024

VANESSA HUDGENS WHERE YOU AT pic.twitter.com/bLrGLMgZ1F — ꜰᴡꜱ (@FletchWasSafe) April 12, 2024

Vanessa Hudgens will turn this team into a playoff contender https://t.co/rmQshUgZwt — Jayke Pastis (@JaykePastis) April 12, 2024

Vanessa Hudgens at the Big A, absolute chills. https://t.co/pPrnJBIuFW — Mike Perez (@MikePerez24) April 12, 2024

Tucker and Hudgens married in Dec. 2023 and announced just last month that they are expecting their first child together. Their relationship has been a popular topic of conversation in pop culture ever since it began in 2020.

A career .216 hitter who already signed with and was let go by a different AL West team earlier this year, Tucker might not have that much of an impact for an Angels team with decent depth in the infield as is. But Halos fans will be hoping that the Hudgens boost can get them to where they need to be this season.