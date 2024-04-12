 Skip to main content
Everyone made the same joke about Angels’ latest signing

April 12, 2024
by Darryn Albert
The Angels logo at Angel Stadium

Apr 15, 2020; Anaheim, California, USA; General overall view of the Los Angeles Angels logo at Angel Stadium of Anaheim amid the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Los Angeles Angels are going Hollywood.

The MLB transaction log revealed this week that the Angels have signed infielder Cole Tucker. They are giving a minor-league contract to the 27-year-old Tucker.

Of course, Tucker has a bigger claim to fame — he is the husband of famous actress Vanessa Hudgens. That led to everyone on social media joking about Hudgens giving the Angels a boost.

Tucker and Hudgens married in Dec. 2023 and announced just last month that they are expecting their first child together. Their relationship has been a popular topic of conversation in pop culture ever since it began in 2020.

A career .216 hitter who already signed with and was let go by a different AL West team earlier this year, Tucker might not have that much of an impact for an Angels team with decent depth in the infield as is. But Halos fans will be hoping that the Hudgens boost can get them to where they need to be this season.

Cole TuckerLos Angeles AngelsVanessa Hudgens
