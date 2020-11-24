 Skip to main content
Pirates’ Cole Tucker spotted on date with actress Vanessa Hudgens

November 24, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Cole Tucker

Pittsburgh Pirates utility man Cole Tucker has long been a fan of “High School Musical,” so it must be surreal to him that he has been cozying up with a member of the original cast.

According to the Daily Mail, Tucker and actress Vanessa Hudgens were spotted sharing a romantic evening together on Saturday night at the Canyon Country Store in Los Angeles. Hudgens is said to have looked “simply smitten” while having no problem publicly displaying her affection for Tucker.

Back when Cole was in high school, he tweeted an awful lot about “High School Musical.” Now, he’s dating one of the stars.

Tucker was the 24th overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft, and he has not quite lived up to the hype. He has hit just .215 in 93 career MLB games, though he is still just 24.

Fortunately, Tucker’s disappointing performance at the plate doesn’t appear to be impacting his dating life.

H/T Egotastic Sports

