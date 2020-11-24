Pirates’ Cole Tucker spotted on date with actress Vanessa Hudgens

Pittsburgh Pirates utility man Cole Tucker has long been a fan of “High School Musical,” so it must be surreal to him that he has been cozying up with a member of the original cast.

According to the Daily Mail, Tucker and actress Vanessa Hudgens were spotted sharing a romantic evening together on Saturday night at the Canyon Country Store in Los Angeles. Hudgens is said to have looked “simply smitten” while having no problem publicly displaying her affection for Tucker.

Back when Cole was in high school, he tweeted an awful lot about “High School Musical.” Now, he’s dating one of the stars.

Cole Tucker (Pirates): How it started / How it's going pic.twitter.com/PWakRvTF2L — Carlita (GOLD GLOVE WINNER MAX FRIED!) (@CarlitaLincecum) November 23, 2020

Tucker was the 24th overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft, and he has not quite lived up to the hype. He has hit just .215 in 93 career MLB games, though he is still just 24.

Fortunately, Tucker’s disappointing performance at the plate doesn’t appear to be impacting his dating life.

H/T Egotastic Sports