Everyone made the same joke about Twins’ 1st-round pick in MLB Draft

July 15, 2024
by Darryn Albert
A Minnesota Twins hat in the dugout

Sep 14, 2016; Detroit, MI, USA; Minnesota Twins hat in the dugout against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota sports fans are getting some real déjà vu this week.

The Minnesota Twins used their first-round pick in Sunday’s MLB Draft on shortstop Kaelen Culpepper. The 21-year-old out of Kansas State went to the Twins with the No. 21 overall selection.

The pick by the Twins had everybody making the same joke on social media — that there was now another Culpepper playing in Minnesota.

The obvious reference is to retired ex-NFL quarterback Daunte Culpepper, who played on the Minnesota Vikings from 1999-2005 (and was also picked in the MLB Draft by the New York Yankees in 1995). That Culpepper made three Pro Bowls as a Viking, led the NFL in passing touchdowns in 2000 and in passing yards in 2004, and eventually was named one of the 50 greatest Vikings of all-time in 2021.

As for the Twins’ Culpepper, he has experience at both shortstop and third base and hit .328 with a .993 OPS as a junior this season at Kansas State. While he doesn’t have any relation to the QB Culpepper, he is not the first young player recently to remind the masses of Daunte.

