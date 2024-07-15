Everyone made the same joke about Twins’ 1st-round pick in MLB Draft

Minnesota sports fans are getting some real déjà vu this week.

The Minnesota Twins used their first-round pick in Sunday’s MLB Draft on shortstop Kaelen Culpepper. The 21-year-old out of Kansas State went to the Twins with the No. 21 overall selection.

Ok Kaelen! With the 21st pick in the 2024 #MLBDraft, we have selected Kaelen Culpepper. pic.twitter.com/JS62vY0qFX — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 15, 2024

The pick by the Twins had everybody making the same joke on social media — that there was now another Culpepper playing in Minnesota.

another Culpepper in Minnesota?? destined for greatness https://t.co/CHV8qbAUUW — kev mahserejian (@RotoSurgeon) July 15, 2024

A second Culpepper has been drafted by a Minnesota team https://t.co/TGGMETmxKM pic.twitter.com/yrRQvPAzGd — Tovar Szn (@TovarSzn) July 15, 2024

Cullpepoer in MN has to be good — Skoltodabowl83 (@SkoltodaBowl69) July 15, 2024

Another Culpepper in MN, I hope plays longer! — Dan Homan (@DanHoman2) July 15, 2024

The obvious reference is to retired ex-NFL quarterback Daunte Culpepper, who played on the Minnesota Vikings from 1999-2005 (and was also picked in the MLB Draft by the New York Yankees in 1995). That Culpepper made three Pro Bowls as a Viking, led the NFL in passing touchdowns in 2000 and in passing yards in 2004, and eventually was named one of the 50 greatest Vikings of all-time in 2021.

As for the Twins’ Culpepper, he has experience at both shortstop and third base and hit .328 with a .993 OPS as a junior this season at Kansas State. While he doesn’t have any relation to the QB Culpepper, he is not the first young player recently to remind the masses of Daunte.