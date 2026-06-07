Everything went wrong for the Angels in embarrassing 1st inning vs. Dodgers

The Los Angeles Angels had a first inning to forget on Saturday against their crosstown rivals.

The Angels struck first with a run in the top of the inning to take an early 1-0 lead on the road at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. The visitors did not hold that lead for long.

Shohei Ohtani kicked things off with a single off Angels starter Jack Kochanowicz , followed by an Andy Pages two-run homer.

Andy Pages homers into the pen, where they celebrate a catch like they won the World Series, lmfao. pic.twitter.com/RSLPCH7uQd — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) June 7, 2026

Kochanowicz then yielded two more singles to MVPs Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts before allowing a 24-mph screamer off the bat of Max Muncy to load the bases. Ryan Ward then drove in Freeman and Betts with a double.

Max Muncy annihilated this bizarre infield single at 23.7 MPH. pic.twitter.com/a6h3Av8PRA — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) June 7, 2026

The Angels brought in Brent Suter after Kochanowicz walked Dalton Rushing to load the bases again with one out. Suter looked like he was about to clean up the mess by inducing a ground-ball double play. But Angels shortstop Zach Neto ’s errant throw to second base instead allowed three more runs to score.

Ohtani, who led things off with a single, piled on even more runs with a two-run home run — his second hit in the bottom of the first.

Shohei Ohtani's second hit of the 1st inning is a home run!



The @Dodgers have scored NINE runs already 😱 pic.twitter.com/5Zt7k9w3SG — MLB (@MLB) June 7, 2026

Pages and Freeman mercifully grounded out to end the inning, with the Dodgers leading the Angels 9-1. Anaheim needed 54 pitches to get those three outs in what was a disastrous start for the visitors in the middle contest of the “Freeway Series.”