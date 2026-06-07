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Everything went wrong for the Angels in embarrassing 1st inning vs. Dodgers

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The Angels logo at Angel Stadium
Apr 15, 2020; Anaheim, California, USA; General overall view of the Los Angeles Angels logo at Angel Stadium of Anaheim amid the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Los Angeles Angels had a first inning to forget on Saturday against their crosstown rivals.

The Angels struck first with a run in the top of the inning to take an early 1-0 lead on the road at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. The visitors did not hold that lead for long.

Shohei Ohtani kicked things off with a single off Angels starter Jack Kochanowicz, followed by an Andy Pages two-run homer.

Kochanowicz then yielded two more singles to MVPs Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts before allowing a 24-mph screamer off the bat of Max Muncy to load the bases. Ryan Ward then drove in Freeman and Betts with a double.

The Angels brought in Brent Suter after Kochanowicz walked Dalton Rushing to load the bases again with one out. Suter looked like he was about to clean up the mess by inducing a ground-ball double play. But Angels shortstop Zach Neto’s errant throw to second base instead allowed three more runs to score.

Ohtani, who led things off with a single, piled on even more runs with a two-run home run — his second hit in the bottom of the first.

Pages and Freeman mercifully grounded out to end the inning, with the Dodgers leading the Angels 9-1. Anaheim needed 54 pitches to get those three outs in what was a disastrous start for the visitors in the middle contest of the “Freeway Series.”

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