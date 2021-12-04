Ex-MLB All-Star surprisingly drawing consideration for Mets manager job

A candidate for the New York Mets’ managerial vacancy is coming out of left field … literally and figuratively.

Robert Murray of FanSided reported Friday that former All-Star outfielder Curtis Granderson is among those under consideration for Mets manager.

Granderson, who is still only 40 years old, is a surprising addition to the mix given that he has no managerial experience. But he was very well-liked as a player and was even voted by his peers as one of the game’s friendliest players in 2010. Granderson also became involved in the MLB Players Association as early as 2006 and reportedly had a significant role in negotiations towards the 2011 labor agreement.

Additionally, Granderson played for the Mets from 2014 to 2017 and definitely endeared himself to the local fanbase.

That said, the Mets’ last two managers, Luis Rojas and Mickey Callaway, were also fairly inexperienced and neither worked out particularly well. It would make sense for the team to consider a seasoned veteran manager, which is why this candidate is said to be high atop their list.

Photo: Apr 30, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Curtis Granderson (21) looks on prior to the game against the Cleveland Indians at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports