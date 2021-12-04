Mets reportedly have 1 high-profile manager atop wish list

The New York Mets are still without a manager, but it sounds like the team is finally moving toward hiring one. The choice may be a name that will be well-known to baseball fans.

The Mets are expected to have veteran manager Buck Showalter “high on the list” as they begin assembling candidates, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Heyman notes, however, that the Mets will opt for a thorough search as they hunt for Luis Rojas’ replacement.

Mets are assembling their list over the next several days but it’s clear Buck Showalter is indeed one name high on the list. They will conduct a full search, however. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 4, 2021

Despite the MLB lockout commencing on Dec. 1, teams are not restricted from hiring staff, so the Mets’ managerial search can go ahead without any obstruction.

If the Mets are seeking experience, they’d be hard-pressed to do better than Showalter. The 65-year-old has managed 3,069 MLB games in his career, and has made playoff appearances with the New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Baltimore Orioles. The knock on Showalter has been his inability to get teams over the hump, as both the Yankees and Diamondbacks won championships the year after dismissing him.

Showalter is not going to be the only name considered, however. There had been some speculation that new general manager Billy Eppler might target a manager he’s familiar with from his days with the Los Angeles Angels.

Photo: Dec 5, 2011; Dallas, TX, USA; Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter answers question for a press conference during the MLB winter meetings at Hilton Anatole. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports