Ex-Astro trolls bitter fans who think Astros are cheating

The Houston Astros, fresh off a years-long cheating scandal, are headed back to the World Series after defeating the Boston Red Sox, 4-2, in the ALCS.

Their triumph did not come without a little controversy, however.

Throughout the 2021 MLB Playoffs, the Astros have again been accused of cheating. First, Chicago White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera accused them of stealing signs during the ALDS and then fans noticed some curious whistling during the ALCS — a cheating tactic the Astros had been known to use previously.

Former Astros infielder, Geoff Blum, believes they should wear the allegations as a badge of honor. And following Friday’s 5-0 victory sending them to the World Series, he used the whistling to troll Houston detractors.

The Astros and their supporters are enjoying this now but they still have one leg of their journey remaining. They must defeat either the Atlanta Braves or Los Angeles Dodgers to reclaim the crown.

Atlanta currently leads the NLCS, 3-2, with Game 6 scheduled for Saturday night at Truist Park.