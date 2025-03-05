Ex-Mariners player has absolutely brutal quote about team

The Seattle Mariners’ offseason was panned by many for a lack of activity, but perhaps the most brutal assessment came from a player who spent time with the team last year.

Former All-Star Justin Turner said it was “absurd” that the Mariners did not make a play for a big bat during the offseason after narrowly missing the playoffs in 2024. Turner added that he had hoped to return to Seattle, but never received a contract offer, and would have had second thoughts even if he did receive one after seeing their inactivity.

“Honestly, as much as I wanted to be back there, if I was the only piece they brought back in, I would be saying the same thing: What the hell are we doing? Are you trying?” Turner said, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “There’s not going to a better time to go for it. So, I don’t know what they’re doing. I’m very confused. It’s a head-scratcher for me.

“There’s never going to be a better time in the history of that franchise to have added a couple of bats to make a run than this year, and they missed it. … I thought (Pete) Alonso was a slam-dunk. How can you not go after him? You kidding me?”

A lot of Mariners fans will nod in agreement with Turner’s comments. Seattle finished 85-77 last season, largely on the strength of their outstanding pitching staff. The offense only scored 676 runs, and the team’s need for a power bat was obvious.

The Mariners were linked to a few big names on the trade market, but never seriously pursued any top free agents. The only MLB contract they handed out to a new player in the offseason went to a 37-year-old who has never been regarded as an everyday player. Even Turner was apparently too expensive for them, and his contract did not wind up being that big.

As long as the Mariners’ pitching staff remains intact, they will have a chance to contend for the playoffs. However, it is tough to argue with Turner’s assessment of things, and it probably isn’t a great sign if a former player is so willing to be this publicly critical of them.