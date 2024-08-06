 Skip to main content
Ex-MLB player Billy Bean dies at age of 60

August 6, 2024
by Larry Brown
Former MLB player Billy Bean has died at the age of 60 after battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia for the last year.

Bean, who is not to be confused with the Oakland A’s executive who is also a former player, played in MLB for parts of 6 seasons between 1987-1995. He batted .226 with 5 home runs in 272 career games. He mostly played outfield and first base.

Bean is best known for being the second MLB player to come out publicly as gay. He did so in 1999 after his MLB career had ended. In 2014, Bean was appointed MLB’s “Ambassador for Inclusion.” More recently, he had served as the league’s senior vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Bean spent time with the Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres during his playing career.

The teams all shared tributes dedicated to their former player.

