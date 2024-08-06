Ex-MLB player Billy Bean dies at age of 60

Former MLB player Billy Bean has died at the age of 60 after battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia for the last year.

Bean, who is not to be confused with the Oakland A’s executive who is also a former player, played in MLB for parts of 6 seasons between 1987-1995. He batted .226 with 5 home runs in 272 career games. He mostly played outfield and first base.

Bean is best known for being the second MLB player to come out publicly as gay. He did so in 1999 after his MLB career had ended. In 2014, Bean was appointed MLB’s “Ambassador for Inclusion.” More recently, he had served as the league’s senior vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend and colleague Billy Bean, MLB’s Senior VP for Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion and Special Assistant to the Commissioner. Billy, who fought a heroic year-long battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, was 60. Over the last 10 years,… pic.twitter.com/dCfFM6hQlE — MLB (@MLB) August 6, 2024

Bean spent time with the Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres during his playing career.

The teams all shared tributes dedicated to their former player.

The Tigers organization extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Billy Bean, who made his Major League debut with the Tigers in 1987 and spent three seasons wearing the Olde English ‘D’. https://t.co/BiB0pKpEbj — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 6, 2024

We mourn the passing of Billy Bean, a former Dodger and pioneering executive who as MLB’s Senior Vice President for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion truly elevated the culture and spirit of the game he loved. pic.twitter.com/fFykeWFWbi — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 6, 2024