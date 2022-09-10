Ex-World Series champion announces his retirement

After 17 seasons, a record 14 different teams and one World Series ring, pitcher Edwin Jackson has decided to hang it up.

On Friday, the 38-year-old Jackson took to Instagram to officially announce his retirement from baseball. The reveal came on his birthday and 19th anniversary of his MLB debut.

“19 years ago today I was blessed with an opportunity to tie up my laces and step on the field to make my debut with Los Angeles Dodgers,” Jackson wrote. “Today, I am happily hanging up my cleats and closing a 22-year baseball career. I’m super grateful to have had 14 different organizations allow me the opportunity to represent them. I was once told by a mentor that you are only as strong as the team you have around you, and I have an amazing team.

“I want to start by thanking my wife. She’s been by my side through the ups and downs of this journey. I love you E! I want to thank my parents for always believing in me and always making any sacrifices that had to be made in order for me to be able to get out on the field and play. My sisters have always been in my corner no matter what and their love and support has never changed! Love all of y’all! Thanks to my kids for being my biggest cheer squad. To my in-laws, friends, and other family members, all of y’all have been nothing short of amazing for all of the motivation throughout all of these years.

“I want to thank all of my coaches, trainers, and doctors, on the field and off, for all of the hours of hard work put in to help me have an amazing career. This game has taught me many life lessons and allowed me to evolve into the person I am today! I will forever have memories that will live within me from the game that I loved and dedicated my life to. Thank you baseball for an amazing life experience that I will never forget!”

Jackson compiled a record of 107-133 with a 4.78 ERA in 412 games. Over those 412 games, he took the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, Baltimore Orioles, Oakland Athletics and Blue Jays.

Jackson was named an All-Star with the Tigers in 2009, and pitched a no-hitter the following year as a member of the Diamondbacks. He last pitched in 2019 with the Blue Jays and Tigers.