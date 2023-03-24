Extent of Rhys Hoskins’ knee injury revealed

The word is out on Rhys Hoskins’ knee injury, and it is not good news.

The Phillies announced Thursday evening that their righty slugger Hoskins underwent an MRI, revealing a torn left ACL. The recommended procedure for him will be an ACL reconstruction, the team adds.

Hoskins hit 30 home runs and 79 RBIs in 156 games for the Phillies last season. He was injured during the team’s spring training game against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday while trying to field a groundball (video here).

That is a brutal blow for a Phillies team already expected to be without Bryce Harper (elbow) for at least the first couple months of the year. Now Hoskins will be sidelined for the entire 2023 campaign too (with some combination of Alec Bohm and second-year Darick Hall likely taking over at first base).