 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, March 23, 2023

Extent of Rhys Hoskins’ knee injury revealed

March 23, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Rhys Hoskins in warmups

Nov 1, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) warms up before game three of the 2022 World Series against the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The word is out on Rhys Hoskins’ knee injury, and it is not good news.

The Phillies announced Thursday evening that their righty slugger Hoskins underwent an MRI, revealing a torn left ACL. The recommended procedure for him will be an ACL reconstruction, the team adds.

Hoskins hit 30 home runs and 79 RBIs in 156 games for the Phillies last season. He was injured during the team’s spring training game against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday while trying to field a groundball (video here).

That is a brutal blow for a Phillies team already expected to be without Bryce Harper (elbow) for at least the first couple months of the year. Now Hoskins will be sidelined for the entire 2023 campaign too (with some combination of Alec Bohm and second-year Darick Hall likely taking over at first base).

Article Tags

Rhys Hoskins
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus