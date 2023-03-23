Rhys Hoskins carted off field following seemingly serious injury

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins on Thursday suffered what appeared to be a significant injury.

Hoskins was attempting to field a ground ball in the 2nd inning of the Phillies’ spring training game against the Detroit Tigers when he abruptly went down with what looked like a non-contact injury. He immediately grabbed at his left knee.

Oh no no no. Rhys Hoskins appears badly injured after going down while going after a ground ball. EMT’s out. Non-Contact left knee injury. Awful. pic.twitter.com/xAG8JmFYVX — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) March 23, 2023

Medical staff came out to tend to Hoskins, and he was eventually carted off the field.

Hoskins is a huge part of Philadelphia’s lineup. The slugger batted .246 with 30 home runs and 79 RBI last season while appearing in 156 games. He blasted six home runs during the Phillies’ run to the World Series, one of which was followed by an incredible bat spike (video here).

If Hoskins has to miss an extended period, the Phillies will have an extremely difficult time replacing him.