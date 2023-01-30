Famous Indians/Guardians drummer John Adams dies at 71

One of the most dedicated fans in MLB history has died.

The Cleveland Guardians on Monday announced that longtime ballpark drummer John Adams has died. He was 71.

Adams was well known for banging his bass drum at almost every single Indians and Guardians home game for nearly five decades. The Cleveland native first attended an Indians home game with his drum at Cleveland Municipal Stadium on Aug. 24, 1973. He missed just 45 home games in 48 years.

The Indians shared a tribute video to Adams on social media.

It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of John Adams. John has been with us since our time at Cleveland Municipal, banging his drum for nearly 50 years, bringing joy to fans and players alike. John, you will be missed but your legacy will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/GQ9sUt2L6f — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) January 30, 2023

Adams was inducted into the Cleveland Guardians Distinguished Hall of Fame last season. A bronze drum and his bleacher seat have been moved to Heritage Park, which is where Progressive Field is located, in his honor.