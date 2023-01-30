 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, January 30, 2023

Famous Indians/Guardians drummer John Adams dies at 71

January 30, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read

John Adams drums at a Guardians game

One of the most dedicated fans in MLB history has died.

The Cleveland Guardians on Monday announced that longtime ballpark drummer John Adams has died. He was 71.

Adams was well known for banging his bass drum at almost every single Indians and Guardians home game for nearly five decades. The Cleveland native first attended an Indians home game with his drum at Cleveland Municipal Stadium on Aug. 24, 1973. He missed just 45 home games in 48 years.

The Indians shared a tribute video to Adams on social media.

Adams was inducted into the Cleveland Guardians Distinguished Hall of Fame last season. A bronze drum and his bleacher seat have been moved to Heritage Park, which is where Progressive Field is located, in his honor.

Article Tags

Cleveland GuardiansCleveland IndiansCleveland Indians fansJohn Adams
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus