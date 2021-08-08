Fan in Colorado screamed N-word during Lewis Brinson at-bat

A fan screamed a racial slur during Sunday’s game between the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, and the ugly moment was caught by television cameras.

Lewis Brinson was batting in the top of the ninth inning with the Rockies leading 13-8 when a fan shouted the N-word twice. It’s unclear if the racial slur was directed at Brinson, who is black. We won’t feature the video clip for obvious reasons, but you can see it here.

The Rockies will undoubtedly work to locate the fan and likely ban him for life. A fan was banned from all MLB stadiums for life earlier this season for throwing a ball at Alex Verdugo. The fan in Colorado should, and likely will, face the same consequence.

Brinson had two hits and drove in two runs in the Rockies’ win over Miami.