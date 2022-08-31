Fans ejected from Blue Jays game for having sex

Fans are getting frisky at the ballpark these days.

Just last week, police in Oakland were investigating fans who appeared to engage in a sex act while attending an A’s-Seattle Mariners game.

On Monday, a couple of fans were ejected from a Toronto Blue Jays-Chicago Cubs game for appearing to have sex. The two fans climbed all the way up to the highest point in the stadium and tried to sneak off to a corner. The woman was captured on video sitting on the lap of the man, facing him, with her legs outside of his.

The amorous duo is said to have been escorted out of the game, but police say no charges were laid.

Police and security escorted the two out of Rogers Centre.

When asked about engaging in the act at the game, the two said it was cheaper than getting a hotel room. Just kidding.

So much for the family-friendly environment at Toronto games.