Fans had 1-word chant after Marlins pulled pitcher 2 innings away from perfect game

Fans were not happy to be robbed Sunday of what could have been a perfect game unfolding right before their eyes.

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez did not allow a single baserunner through seven innings of work against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, Calif. With the visitors holding an 8-0 lead, Marlins manager Clayton McCullough removed Perez from the mound just six outs away from perfection.

The decision was not popular amongst the home fans who were left hoping for a perfect game with an Athletics win seemingly out of reach. A 1-word chant began echoing throughout the stadium.

“Shame! Shame!” fans chanted.

Marlins pulled Eury Perez after seven perfect innings with 92 pitches



Fans loudly chanted "SHAME!" as the bullpen promptly walked the first batter to end the perfect game pic.twitter.com/htXAIU0ac4 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 5, 2026

The decision made sense logically, as Perez was just a few starts into his return from a groin injury that placed him on the IL for about a month. But no such logic made sense to the fans when perfection was within reach.

Perez was at 92 pitches at that point. With an 8-run lead, McCullough could have given Perez a short leash to chase the possibility of becoming the first Marlins pitcher (and 25th pitcher ever) to record a perfect game.

The baseball gods did not seem happy about the decision either. After seven innings of immaculate pitching, Marlins reliever Lake Bachar walked the first batter he saw. The Athletics would then go on to plate 8 runs in the final two innings to give the Marlins a scare.

Miami ultimately held on for a 9-8 win. But it would have probably been much simpler had Perez gotten his shot at perfection.