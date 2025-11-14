Larry Brown Sports

Fans react to Cal Raleigh being snubbed on AL MVP vote

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh in the middle of his home run trot
Sep 1, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) runs out a single against the New York Mets during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge on Thursday was named the American League MVP for the 2025 season, winning the award in a close vote over Cal Raleigh.

The Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) released the results of its voting, which showed that Judge received 17 of 30 first-place votes for AL MVP. Raleigh received the other 13 votes. Judge was second for any voter who had Raleigh first, and Raleigh was second for any voter who had Judge first.

The MVP is the third of Judge’s career, as he also won it in 2022 and 2024.

There is no doubt that both players had great seasons, and some of the commonly cited metrics such as WAR, had Judge ahead of Raleigh. But there are a lot of fans who feel that Raleigh, who slugged 60 home runs as a catcher for a division-winning Seattle Mariners team, was robbed of the award.

It’s hard to fathom that Raleigh could have set the single-season record for a catcher and single-season record for a switch-hitter with 60 home runs, and set the Mariners franchise record for home runs, while doing so as a catcher, and not have won the award. He also anchored the Mariners as their catcher calling games and framing pitches, helping his team win 90 games.

But the big differences come down to a few numbers, such as Judge’s .331 batting average and 1.144 OPS compared to .247 and .948 for Raleigh.

