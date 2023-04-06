 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, April 5, 2023

Fernando Tatis Jr. booed by fans after hitting home run in minor league game

April 5, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Fernando Tatis Jr. looking away.

Apr 19, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) looks on after the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The fans in Sacramento did not have a lot of love lost for Fernando Tatis Jr.

Tatis on Wednesday played in his second minor league game this season. The San Diego Padres star is not eligible to return from his suspension for PED use until April 20, so he’s playing with the El Paso Chihuahuas, which is the Padres’ Triple-A affiliate. Tatis’ team faced the Sacramento River Cats on Wednesday.

In the fifth inning, Tatis took Kade McClure deep to left field for a home run. Tatis did his little move approaching third base and got booed.

Whether it’s because he’s an opponent or because of his suspension or both, the fans did not seem to be as nearly as thrilled about the home run as Tatis was expecting.

The 24-year-old infielder proved himself to be one of the best hitters at the MLB level, so he’ll probably feast on Triple-A pitching until his suspension ends later this month.

Article Tags

Fernando Tatis Jr
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus