Fernando Tatis Jr. booed by fans after hitting home run in minor league game

The fans in Sacramento did not have a lot of love lost for Fernando Tatis Jr.

Tatis on Wednesday played in his second minor league game this season. The San Diego Padres star is not eligible to return from his suspension for PED use until April 20, so he’s playing with the El Paso Chihuahuas, which is the Padres’ Triple-A affiliate. Tatis’ team faced the Sacramento River Cats on Wednesday.

In the fifth inning, Tatis took Kade McClure deep to left field for a home run. Tatis did his little move approaching third base and got booed.

Fernando Tatis just hit a laser that got out in a hurry in his second Triple-A ballgame of the year. You can hear some of the Sacramento fans booing. (📹:@RiverCats) pic.twitter.com/yIPmvXoekQ — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) April 6, 2023

Whether it’s because he’s an opponent or because of his suspension or both, the fans did not seem to be as nearly as thrilled about the home run as Tatis was expecting.

The 24-year-old infielder proved himself to be one of the best hitters at the MLB level, so he’ll probably feast on Triple-A pitching until his suspension ends later this month.