Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Fernando Tatis Jr. offers latest excuse while apologizing for failed PED test

August 23, 2022
by Larry Brown
Fernando Tatis Jr. looking away.

Apr 19, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) looks on after the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Fernando Tatis Jr. on Tuesday met with the media to finally publicly apologize for his failed performance-enhancing drugs test. In the process, the San Diego Padres shortstop offered yet another excuse for his positive test.

Recall, first Tatis’ mother said her son used a medication to treat ringworm. Then Tatis’ father said his son got a bad haircut that gave him a fungus.

In his apology, Tatis Jr. said he got a medication to treat a skin infection. He obtained the medication from the Dominican Republic and began taking it in June. He tested positive for Clostebol in July.

Tatis Jr.’s explanation makes little sense.

He tested positive for Clostebol, which is an anabolic steroid. Though they sound similar, that is much different from Clobetasol, which is a topical steroid that would not be treated for ringworm.

The guy tested positive for an anabolic steroid. Blaming a medication used to treat a skin infection makes a fool of everyone involved.

Did he think people would buy his story just because the two substances sound similar in name and have similar spelling? He continues to dig himself holes.

At least there is one good thing to come of this: Tatis will undergo shoulder surgery finally to address an issue that has long plagued him.

