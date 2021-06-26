 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, June 25, 2021

Fernando Tatis Jr. passes on Home Run Derby in part because of this reason

June 25, 2021
by Grey Papke

Fernando Tatis Jr

Fernando Tatis Jr. had an interesting reason for deciding not to participate in this year’s Home Run Derby.

The San Diego Padres star said Friday he would not participate in the event, citing his health as the main reason. There was also a secondary consideration: Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also opted against taking part, and Tatis had wanted to compete against him.

There’s a bit of a domino effect working here. If one or two stars pass on the Home Run Derby, it gives other top players cover to do the same. Then there are those who have already done it, won it, and don’t feel any real incentive to participate again.

MLB will have at least some star power in this year’s derby, but it’s looking increasingly likely that one player will be the main attraction more than anyone else.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus