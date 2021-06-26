Fernando Tatis Jr. passes on Home Run Derby in part because of this reason

Fernando Tatis Jr. had an interesting reason for deciding not to participate in this year’s Home Run Derby.

The San Diego Padres star said Friday he would not participate in the event, citing his health as the main reason. There was also a secondary consideration: Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also opted against taking part, and Tatis had wanted to compete against him.

Just talked to Fernando Tatis Jr, who said he’s not doing the Home Run Derby. Pointed to his health as the reason. Also at play: Vladdy Jr. is not doing it either. The two were looking forward to going against one another, but both have decided not to risk it. #Padres — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) June 25, 2021

There’s a bit of a domino effect working here. If one or two stars pass on the Home Run Derby, it gives other top players cover to do the same. Then there are those who have already done it, won it, and don’t feel any real incentive to participate again.

MLB will have at least some star power in this year’s derby, but it’s looking increasingly likely that one player will be the main attraction more than anyone else.