Vladimir Guerrero Jr. not interested in Home Run Derby return

Fans hoping to see Vladimir Guerrero Jr. return to the Home Run Derby in 2021 are going to be left disappointed.

The Toronto Blue Jays star revealed Monday that he would not be participating in the derby despite his almost certain inclusion on the American League All-Star team. Guerrero told Hazel Mae of Sportsnet that he would rather devote the time to mentally preparing for the second half of the season.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has decided not participate at this year's Home Run Derby. He's looking forward to being at the All Star Game in Colorado but told me he'd like to use the time to regroup, refresh mentally for the second half of the season. #BlueJays — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) June 21, 2021

Guerrero famously broke records by hitting 69 home runs in the first two rounds of the 2019 Home Run Derby, though he ultimately lost in the finals to Pete Alonso of the Mets. He joins another of the game’s premiere power hitters in passing on the event after doing it once.

The good news for MLB is it will have at least one huge name in the field for the event. Ultimately, the game’s top power hitters are still reluctant to take part, and those that do tend to pass on doing it more than once.