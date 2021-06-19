Aaron Judge says he will do Home Run Derby again on one condition

Aaron Judge’s electrifying performance in the 2017 Home Run Derby is still remembered by many. The New York Yankees star has not done the event since, however, and it doesn’t sound like he intends to do it again anytime soon.

Judge said Friday that he had no interest in participating in the Home Run Derby again and hadn’t even given it consideration. The lone exception would be if New York hosted an All-Star Game in the future.

Aaron Judge on the home run derby: "I haven’t even thought of it to be honest. I’ve got no interest right now unless the All-Star Game is back in New York soon." — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) June 18, 2021

For now, it looks like this memorable show will remain Judge’s lone Home Run Derby appearance. It’s too bad, because he’d be must-see, but he’s made it pretty clear in the past why it just isn’t something he wants to do.

The good news for fans is that the 2021 contest will have at least one big name in it.