 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, March 16, 2024

Former Gold Glove winner announces his retirement

March 16, 2024
by Dan Benton
Read

Kole Calhoun in a Rangers hat

Veteran outfielder Kole Calhoun, who spent 12 season in the MLB and played for four different teams, officially announced his retirement from baseball on Friday.

In an emotional social media post, Calhoun thanked his family, the Los Angeles Angels for taking a chance on him and baseball fans all around the world.

The 36-year-old Calhoun was selected by the Angels in the eighth round of the 2010 Major League Baseball draft. He made his Major League debut in 2012 and recorded his first hit — a double off of Oakland A’s pitcher Jarrod Parker — in just his second game.

In total, Calhoun spent eight years with the Angels, two with the Arizona Diamondbacks, one with the Texas Rangers and one with the Cleveland Guardians.

Over 1,239 regular season games, Calhoun batted .242/.315/.417 with 179 home runs, 582 RBI and 34 stolen bases. He retires with a career WAR of 14.1.

Also a solid fielder, Calhoun was a Gold Glove Award in 2015 as a member of the Angels. Coincidentally, that was one of his better offensive seasons as he belted 26 home runs and drove in 83, which was a career high.

Article Tags

Kole CalhounLos Angeles Angels
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus